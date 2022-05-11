Rashami Desai had left fans confused with her latest Instagram post when she posted a picture with the caption, "Hello Hollywood". It turns out that the actress is vacationing in Los Angeles, not making her Hollywood debut. Rashami looked effortlessly cool wearing orange coloured pants and a white crop top, while she also used a grey metallic jacket to savour a stunning sunset view. Also, opting for a no-makeup look, Rashami decided to keep it fresh. Since her stint on Big Boss 15, she experimented with different looks and enchanted her fans.

Checkout The Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

It’s The Sunset For Us

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)