Rashmika Mandanna, the stunning diva of the silver screen, has consistently wowed us with her stellar acting performances and joyful charm. Now, stepping out to promote her upcoming movie Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, the actress recently dropped a few stunning clicks on her Instagram. She donned a beautiful black see-through saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, which showcased her svelte figure. To complement her ensemble, the Pushpa fame star wore a diamond-studded neckpiece and her luscious waves cascading down, exuding a magnetic allure. Her bold yet romantic makeup further enhanced her look. With fans flocking to check out Rashmika’s latest look, it is undoubtedly a show-stopper. Bhai Dooj 2023: Check Out Rashmika Mandanna's Traditional Looks for Your Celebration!

Rashmika Mandanna Looks Gorgeous In A Black Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)