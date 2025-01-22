Rashmika Mandanna, who recently fractured her leg during a gym session, was spotted using a wheelchair at the airport. The actress, who is featuring alongside Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, was travelling from Hyderabad to Mumbai. In a video, she can be seen dressed in casual attire, her face covered with a mask and wearing a bucket hat. Rashmika has arrived in Mumbai for the trailer launch of Chhaava, scheduled to take place today, January 22, at Dadar Plaza Theatre at 4 PM. Rashmika Mandanna Gets Injured in Gym; Actress Shares Pics of Fractured Leg and Issues Apology to ‘Sikandar’, ‘Thama’ and ‘Kubera’ Directors.

Injured Rashmika Mandanna Using Wheelchair

‘Chhaava’ Actress

