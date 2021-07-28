Television star Rubina Dilaik is living every girl’s childhood dream, dressing up as a princess. And the Bigg Boss winner is looking like a modern-day princess in a spaghetti strap crop top with floor-length ruffle skirt co-ord set. The pink and sky blue ensemble appears to be a chic take on traditional lehenga choli and we are loving it.

View Pics of Rubina Dilaik:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)