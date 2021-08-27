Rubina Dilaik has recently celebrated her 34th birthday. Now, the Bigg Boss 14 winner is holidaying in some picturesque location. Thus, she has shared some stunning pictures of her from the location wherein she can be seen enjoying swing time in a beautiful sheer dress. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)