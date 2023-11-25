Rubina Dilaik has been showcasing some stylish maternity looks ever since she announced her first pregnancy with husband Abhinav Shukla. From rocking pantsuits to elegant flowy dresses and stunning ethnic outfits, this actress has truly mastered her maternity style. In her recent Instagram post, where she proudly displays her growing baby bump, she's dressed in a Plain Dark green bodycon dress paired with a black knee length leather jacket Accessorising her ensemble with hoop earrings, a watch and comfortable footwear, the pregnant actress radiates confidence and grace. Mom-To-Be Rubina Dilaik Shines in Her Stylish Maternity Wardrobe, Check Out Her Most Fabulous Pregnancy Outfits! (View Pics).

Check Out Rubina Dilak's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)