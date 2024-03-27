Rubina Dilaik took to social media to share a string of pictures of herself donning a gorgeous dark green patiala set. Her ensemble features intricate embroidery work in subtle shades of dusty gold and silver, along with pearl work. She paired her outfit with a matching net dupatta. To complete her ethnic look, she accessorised it with juttis, rings and chandbali earrings. She kept her makeup minimal, with a fresh face, blushed cheeks, and hints of pink on her eyes and lips. Her softly blown-out wavy hair completes her oh-so-elegant look with finesse. Rubina Dilaik Flaunts 'Different Styles' for Every Different Mood! Bigg Boss 14 Winner Slays in Lime Green Dress, Crop Top and More Snazzy Fits! (Watch Video).

View Rubina Dilaik’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)