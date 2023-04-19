Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her impeccable taste in fashion. The actress who’d be seen in the Indian adaptation of Russo Brothers’ Citadel, attended the series’ global premiere in London. She looked glamorous in a two-piece outfit by Victoria Beckahm. Samantha spelled glamour in a sculpting cropped top and flared skirt for the event in London. She kept her makeup minimal and the fringe with top knot bun gave her a stunning look. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Recalls Her Initial Struggles to Find Designer Clothes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu At Citadel Global Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

