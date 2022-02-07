Sameera Reddy blessed fans with an adorable post on February 7, as she shared a click highlighting how she wore her wedding six-yard again after 8 years at a recent occasion. In the then and now collage, the actress looks beautiful in traditional attire.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)