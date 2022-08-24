Sameera Reddy who is blessed with two kids Hans and Nyra is about to welcome her child and the actress did a stunning underwater photoshoot. Sharing These Pics she captioned it "The most beautiful I’ve ever felt Never let anyone make you feel otherwise #motherhood #pregnancy" Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Announce Pregnancy With Maternity Shoot (View Pics).

Check Out Sameera Reddy's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)