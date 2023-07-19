Sameera Reddy shared a few throwback pics with veteran actress Rekha and even recalled some fond memories from that meet-up. Sameera stated how the legendary actress helped her then infant Nyra to settle down as she was cranky. She mentioned in her Insta post, “This memory just popped up on my phone and I remember so clearly Nyra was so cranky that day, I was very hassled and it’s incredible how RekhaJi took the time to settle her.” Zeenat Aman Shares Throwback Pic With Rekha, Talks About Their Unique Bond Over the Years.

Sameera Reddy With Rekha

