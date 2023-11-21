Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, pleasantly surprised fans with a series of actor's snapshots on Instagram. Captured in varied poses, Khan donned a white shirt, blue blazer, grey trousers, and sleek sunglasses. The first image depicted him seated near a window, gaze averted. Followed by another where he leaned casually on the window sill, offering a subtle smile. The final picture captured Dunki actor gazing outside, hands tucked in trouser pockets. Dunki Drop 2 is 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Song! Shah Rukh Khan Announces First Track From Rajkumar Hirani Film That Will Drop at THIS Date and Time.

See Shah Rukh Khan's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani Gurnani (@poojadadlani02)

