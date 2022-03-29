Shahid Kapoor is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. He often gives fashion goals and impresses fans with his sartorial choices. The actor took to Instagram to share a video in which one can see him show off his new outfit. He is seen wearing a grey t-shirt with an alien face printed on it which he paired with a striped pink suit. He completed the look with a pair of white shoes.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

