Shamita Shetty has shared a sizzling post on social media. The Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai actor took to her Instagram handle to share an Instagram reel of her where she is seen in a white monokini paired with black thigh-high boots. Shamita looks absolutely glamorous in her messy relaxed hairstyle. She opted for a nude makeup look. "Black & white .. it’s poetic [sic]," the Bollywood actor added in the caption of the Instagram post. Shamita Shetty looks absolutely stunning in her sizzling avatar styled by Chandni Mehra. Shamita Shetty Looks Glam in White Shirt and Kohl Eye Makeup (View Pic).

Here's Shamita Shetty's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

