Shamita Shetty has shared a glamorous picture on social media. The Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai actor took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her in a white shirt. She looks mesmerising in the kohl eye makeup look. Her relaxed wavy open-hair look serves major hairstyle goals. Her nude lipstick shade added a glam quotient to her overall look. The Bollywood actor looks absolutely stunning in her latest photo. Shilpa Shetty Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in Embellished Pink Saree With Thigh-High Slit (View Pics).

Check Shamita Shetty's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

