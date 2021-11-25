Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor is soon to make her Bollywood debut. Even though star kid is yet to make it big in the industry, she constantly is in the news, thanks to her fashion and Instagram. Now, last night, Shanaya was spotted at an elite resto in Mumbai making quite a style statement. The girl was seen wearing a black full-sleeved crop top which she paired with two-toned pants. The trousers have cream and black shade to it. Amazing fashion!!

Shanaya Kapoor Pics!

Shanaya Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shanaya Kapoor in Two-Toned Pants!

Shanaya Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Did You Like Her Style?

Shanaya Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)