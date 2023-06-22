In a stunning fashion statement, Shweta Tiwari embraced her inner diva, donning a mesmerising bold and shiny beige dress. The actress kept her hair cascading in wet tendrils and flawlessly applied makeup, she exuded an irresistible allure that perfectly complemented her attire. The pictures captured her undeniable radiance, leaving fans spellbound. Shweta Tiwari Opens Up On Being Labelled The Reason Behind Her Failed Second Marriage, Says ‘Didn’t Let People’s Opinion Penetrate My Mind’.
