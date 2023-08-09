Sobhita Dhulipala is currently in the limelight, promoting her web series Made In Heaven 2. The actress is nailing the fashion game with her elegant and chic choices. Recently Sobhita Dhulipala shared pictures of her latest look on her Instagram, which has left her fans in awe. The Night Manager actress was seen wearing a strapless bow dress highlighting her perfect neckline. The pastel-hued dress had a checkered pattern that added elegance to the look. She completed the ensemble with boho jewellery, including bracelets and earrings. Fashion Faceoff: Jacqueline Fernandez or Sobhita Dhulipala, Who Nailed This Outfit Better.

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

