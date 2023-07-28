Sobhita Dhulipala has shared some gorgeous pictures of her on social media. The Bollywood actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in an embellished off-white saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. Her side-parted wavy hair look added a glam quotient to her style. Sobhita accessorised the look with statement earrings. The actor looks stunning in her nude makeup look. "MIH date announcement day! Was so excited that y’all will finally stop yelling at me [sic]," Sobhita Dhulipala added in the caption of the Instagram post. Sobhita Dhulipala Shines in Brown Full-Sleeved Dress, Check Latest Pictures of The Night Manager Actor.

Here's Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

