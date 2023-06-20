Sobhita Dhulipala has shared some dazzling pictures of her on social media. The Made in Heaven actress took to her Instagram handle to share stunning pictures of her in a brown full-sleeved dress. Sobhita accessorised the look with silver colour rings. The look styled by Karishma Diwan serves major style goals. Sobhita Dhulipala looks utterly gorgeous in her latest pictures. Ponniyin Selvan 2: Sobhita Dhulipala Shares BTS Moments From the Sets of Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus (View Pics).

Check Sobhita Dhulipala's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

