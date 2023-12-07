Sonakshi Sinha recently graced Instagram with breathtaking clicks, exuding royal desi charm in a magenta-pink sharara ensemble by Anamika Khanna. The Dabangg girl looked resplendent in a magenta-pink peplum top paired with sharara pants, intricately adorned with exquisite embroidery detailing. Sonakshi embraced dewy glam makeup, showcasing nude lipstick and defined black eyeliner, perfectly enhancing her features. Her locks cascaded in wavy curls, adding a touch of effortless elegance to her look. Completing the ensemble with traditional statement jewellery, Sonakshi Sinha effortlessly blended contemporary style with timeless grace. Sonakshi Sinha Is Diwali Party Ready in Black Sequin Skirt With Detachable Pallu Worth Rs 20K (View Pics).

Sonakshi Goes Pink!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

