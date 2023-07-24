Sonam Bajwa has shared some utterly beautiful pictures of her on social media. The Carry On Jatta 3 actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a gold-embellished purple salwar suit. The Punjabi actor accesorised the look with oxidised earrings, green bangles and a diamond ring. "Something about posting absolutely untouched pictures… [sic]," Sonam Bajwa wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. Her kohled-eye makeup look and nude lipstick shade added a glam quotient to her style. Sonam looks absolutely gorgeous in her middle-parted straight hair look. Sonam Bajwa Exudes Elegance in Pink Kaftan Suit, Carry On Jatta 3 Actress Shares Gorgeous Pics On Insta.

Here's Sonam Bajwa's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

