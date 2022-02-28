Suhana Khan who is rumoured to make her Bollywood debut soon has been high on fashion these days. Right from partying with her BFFs in stylish attire to posing for fashionable photoshoots, the world is loving Shah Rukh Khan's daughter new avatars. Now, on February 28, the girl donned a classic white chikankari by Manish Malhotra and looked breathtaking for the shoot. She is definitely Bollywood ready! Suhana Khan And Aryan Khan Make A Stylish Appearance At Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s Post-Wedding Bash (View Pics And Video).

Suhana Khan in Manish Malhotra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

