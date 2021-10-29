Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle and shared some gorgeous clicks of herself where she is donning a black gown. She is dressed up for Filmfare Middle East Awards Show. Leone thanked the entire team of the Awards show for making her feel so pretty on the special night.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)