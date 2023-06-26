Sunny Leone, the Bollywood diva known for her sizzling style, recently turned heads with her boss babe vibes in a stunning black and white striped dress. The actress effortlessly paired the dress with beautiful gold jewelry and completed the look with a pair of black heels that added an extra touch of elegance. Keeping her luscious locks open, Sunny opted for a subtle makeup look, enhancing her natural beauty. A hint of pink lip shade added a pop of color, perfectly complementing her ensemble. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Former BB Contestant Sunny Leone To Return In Salman Khan's Show.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)