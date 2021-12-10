Surbhi Chandna proves that she is a seductress who never fails to make us fall for her looks! This time again, the Ishqbaaaz actress took over the social media by storm after she dropped her stunning pictures in a grey saree and looked every bit gorgeous in that exquisite outfit. The corset blouse went perfectly well with the saree that was accentuated by the extended waist belt and balloon sleeves. Look at this beauty and her charismatic style statement! Surbhi Chandna Slays in Pink Lehenga and It's Time to Take a Cue From TV Actress on How to Style This Wedding Season! View Pics.

Surbhi Chandna in Her Extremely Stylish Saree for the Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

