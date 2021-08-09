Surbhi Jyoti is one of the beautiful actresses in the telly world. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She often posts stunning pictures of her on social media and her fans go gaga over her looks. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous photo of her wherein she can be seen lying on a couch while donning a stylish pink crop top paired with white denim shorts. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)