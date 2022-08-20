Tamannaah Bhatia at the world premiere of the upcoming American television series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power opted for a chic pantsuit and turned heads. Right from the blazer with embellishments at the shoulders and plunging neckline to the sexy looking pants, the actress looked fab in the outfit. Not to miss, her shiny makeup and diamond earrings. Stunning! Tamannaah Bhatia's Chic Wardrobe Deserves Your Attention Right Away (View Pics).

Tamannaah Bhatia:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)