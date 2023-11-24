TV sensation Tejasswi Prakash stunned fans with her chic style in recent Instagram posts. Captioned "Golden state of mind," she flaunted two distinct looks. The first featured a trendy denim cut-out mini dress, radiating a cool vibe. In the second, she rocked a mint green pullover elegantly matched with denim jeans. Her fashion choices sparked admiration among followers, showcasing her versatile style and flair for effortlessly pulling off diverse looks. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Seen Walking Hand-in-hand After Rumours of Their Breakup Went Viral (Watch Video).

Check Out Tejasswi Prakash's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)