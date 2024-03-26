Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most fashionable actresses in the industry. She knows how to turn heads, even with her casual looks. Speaking of that, Tejasswi recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself in a green outfit. The actress shows how to effortessly pull off a mock neck casual sweater and knit pants. Tejasswi left her hair open and looked beautiful. When it comes to keeping it casual, Tejasswi knows how to look her best. Tejasswi Prakash Plays Holi With Friends and Paps, Shares Vibrant Video on Insta – WATCH.

Check Out Tejasswi Prakash's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

