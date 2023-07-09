Tovino Thomas, the rising star of Malayalam cinema, and the legendary Megastar Mammootty recently delighted fans as they struck a pose together at the Anand TV Film Awards. Tovino took to Twitter to share the captivating image, causing a buzz among their admirers. The duo looked absolutely stunning in their stylish ensembles. Megastar Mammootty exuded elegance in a beautiful pink kurta, while Tovino Thomas appeared dapper in an all-black suit, exuding charm and sophistication. The joyous moment captured in the picture was further accentuated by the radiant smiles of both actors. Mammootty in Bilal: Director Amal Neerad Confirms Sequel to His 2007 Blockbuster Big B With Malayalam Superstar Returning As Lead (Watch Video).

Check Out The Picture Here:

