Triptii Dimri captivated onlookers with her striking appearance, donning a chrome yellow one-shoulder asymmetric cutout crinkled-voile gown. Her fashion choice exuded elegance, and the subtle and easy-to-carry makeup complemented her overall look, enhancing her natural beauty. The silver strap lace heels added a touch of sophistication, completing the ensemble with grace. She kept her hair open, and her right arm shoulder tattoo is visible, making it more alluring and cool. Triptii Dimri Radiates Grace and Elegance in All-White Ethnic Wear; Check Out Animal Actress' Stunning Pics!.

Tripti Dimri Looks Sexy In Chrome Yellow Dress:

Tripti Dimri (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

