After her scene-stealing performance in Animal, Triptii Dimri is turning heads with her captivating style online. Today, she shared stunning photos on social media, posing in a gorgeous white ensemble. Serving a stylish look for ongoing wedding season, Triptii slays in a cleavage showing heavily embroidered choli and lehenga set. Further to amp up her overall look, she went for glowy makeup, subtle lips and matching white jewellery. Beautiful is the word! Alia Bhatt in Yellow Saree With Sleeveless Blouse and Choker Neckpiece Serves Perfect Wedding Inspo (View Pics).

Triptii Dimri Slays in All-White Ensemble:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

