Uorfi Javed has always proved that her fashion ideas are unimaginable and definately outlandish. The influencer who is taking the internet by storm with her ultra-glam looks, dropped a new picture on Instagram today and she looks bomb dot com. In the photo, the diva can be seen going braless and covering her boobs with flower petals. She also opted for grey trousers and tied her hair into a bun. HOT HOT HOT! Uorfi Javed Steals the Spotlight With A Squishy Stuffed Toy-Adorned Jacket (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed Goes Semi-Nude:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

