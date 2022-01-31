Urfi Javed took to Instagram and dropped some sexy pictures of herself. The actress can be seen donning a bra top paired with formal pants, the stunning outfit looks perfect on her. Urfi kept her pants button open in the clicks and captioned the post with as, "Literally every girl after dinner." Urfi with the caption tried to mention the pants button-open style.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

