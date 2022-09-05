TV starlet and social media sensation Urfi Javed took to Instagram to share a few photos rocking a low-cut cleavage-popping little black dress. And mind you, there's no catch in it. The LBD is not made with blades, tapes, stones or trash bags but a regular and very gorgeous outfit. Urfi is famous/infamous for making the best out of the waste or vice versa costumes and flaunting them on social media. Urfi rocked this stunning dress, and she captioned the IG post, writing, "No one can take my freedom away! Yayyy" 7 Times Urfi Javed Made a Bold Statement With Her Bizarre Outfits.

Urfi Javed Flaunts Her Sexy Cleavage-Popping LBD!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)