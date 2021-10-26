TV starlet Urfi Javed and her fashion outings continue to make noise online. The young actress whose claim to fame was participation on Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT does everything to hog the limelight. And she has resorted to parading in the most outrageous outfits you can find on the face of the earth. Urfi was recently spotted visiting a fancy restaurant in Mumbai in a pair of denims that looks like a love child of two denims. Not kidding. She paired this bizarre jeans with a white bra top for another fashun-able appearance.

Check Out Urfi Javed's OOTD

Urfi Javed (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

