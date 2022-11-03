Urvashi Dholakia is popularly known for portraying the role of Komolika in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The popular television actress has dropped a series of pictures in bikini on Instagram and shared, ‘Our bodies change each passing day & we don’t need to be judged for our shapes & sizes’. The actress can be seen flaunting her bold avatar in a turquoise bikini and is all smiles as she poses in a swimming pool. Urvashi Dholakia Reminisces Her Komolika Days From Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Recalls A Scene Where She Drenched Co-Star Amar Upadhyay With Champagne.

Urvashi Dholakia Hot Pic

