While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's run has been cut short because of all the drama that started with lead actor Parth Samthaan decided to walk away from the show. However, that was not the case with the original Kasautii... that ran successfully from 2001 to 2008 and was a huge success, with some even calling it a landmark show. It starred Shweta Tiwari as Prerna, Cezzane Khan as Anurag, Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika and Ronit Roy as Rishab Bajaj. It also saw Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Amar Upadhyay in the supporting role of Mahesh Bajaj. Urvashi Dholakia Finally Reacts to Hina Khan Playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot.

Actress Urvashi, who is still known for her portrayal of Komolika, recalled a scene in the show that involved a cheque of a huge amount and also popping some champagne, which she did, but all over her co-star for the scene, Amar Upadhyay. Kahaani Coronikaaaa Ki: Urvashi Dholakia Shares Komolika Lockdown Meme (Watch Video).

Said Urvashi, "It was a scene where Amar Upadhyay and I are in office, I had to sign a cheque of a few hundred crores after which we were supposed to celebrate by popping a champagne bottle. We had two bottles of champaign on set, which was a big deal at that time, and I had just 2 shots to get it right. For the master shot they would start with me signing the cheque, then pan up to my face, zoom out, including Amar, take a wide shot, and just before zooming out, I was supposed to pop the bubbly.”

Talking about the hindrance, Urvashi says, “The first hindrance of the scene was that I had no clue how to pop a champagne bottle at the time but the directors were adamant that my character had to do it and not Amar’s. The second hindrance was that nobody on set knew how many zeroes are there in those many hundred of crores (haha). So, it was decided that as I am on my 6th zero the camera would pan out and they will edit it to the wide frame.” Urvashi Dholakia Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About Television's Original Komolika.

“With one problem dealt with, we began shooting the scene. In the first shot, when it’s time for me to pop the bottle, I pop it way too soon and the first bottle goes to waste. I have one last take to get it right, but this time I get so nervous thinking of the first take that before the camera could zoom out and include Amar, I had already popped the bottle and the champaign was all over Amar’s face and suit, he was drenched in it! But being the professional that he is, he continued giving the shot while I was flabbergasted. It was hilarious and still unforgettable," recalled Urvashi.

