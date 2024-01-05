Actress Urvashi Dholakia, known for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and winner of Bigg Boss Season 6, has recently been hospitalised. Her son, Kshitij Dholakia, shared the news on his Instagram Story through two pictures. The first photo shows Urvashi appearing visibly unwell on a hospital bed, while the subsequent image indicates her admission to Mumbai’s Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital. While Kshitij has not disclosed the reason for her hospitalisation, he expressed heartfelt wishes for his mom’s speedy recovery. Urvashi Dholakia Hits Back at Haters Saying Her Injury Is Fake, Shares Proof of ‘Two Hairline Fractures on Each Side’.

Urvashi Dholakia Hospitalised

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@kshitijdholakia)

The Hospital Info

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@kshitijdholakia)

