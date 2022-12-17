Vaani Kapoor brilliantly merged the old with the new in her latest post on Instagram. She posed on an antique looking couch in a sexy pink bra and blue denims, which she paired with cute purple hoops. The background which is a drab grey wallpaper with a rusted silver lamp made her outfit pop even more. Vaani Kapoor Hot Photos & Video: Bollywood Actress Poses in Bralette and Sexy Thigh-High Slit Skirt for New Photoshoot.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

