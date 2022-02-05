Vanessa Hudgens who's quite active on social media posted a hot pic of hers on Instagram. Raising the temperature and how, in the click, the actress could be seen flaunting her curvy body in a mint green bikini. With sand and sea in the backdrop, she's a sight to behold as she accentuates her look with reflectors and printed bandana.

Vanessa Hudgens in Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)