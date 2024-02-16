Zendaya once again mesmerised onlookers with her stunning futuristic outfit at the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in London’s Leicester Square. This silver fembot-looking bodysuit with daring cutouts is from Mugler’s Fall-Winter 1995 couture collection. The bold cutouts placed on the breasts, midriff, arms, legs and the back, added a touch of edgy sophistication to the ensemble. To enhance her glam factor, she opted for a light, luminous makeup look and styled her hair into a low bun, elegantly parted on the side. Zendaya Shows Off Toned Figure in a White Cut-Out Dress for Dune 2 Paris Premiere (View Pics and Videos).

Zendaya At Dune 2 World Premiere

No one will ever take #Zendaya’s crown. The queen of press tour looks hit the #Dune: Part Two world premiere sand carpet wearing a fashion holy grail from #Mugler’s fall 1995 cyborg collection. pic.twitter.com/7iZIgcL7xB — W Magazine (@wmag) February 15, 2024

