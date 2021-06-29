Srinagar, June 29: The Amarnath Yatra 2020 has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees of Lord Shiva can watch live aarti, directly from the sacred Himalayan caves, at 5 pm on Tuesday. National broadcaster DD News would be bringing the live streaming of Amarnath Aarti.

Amarnath Aarti 2021 Live Streaming on DD National at 5 PM:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)