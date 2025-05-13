The Government of India has made it official that September 23 will henceforth be celebrated annually as 'Ayurveda Day'. The step is taken for the propagation of India's traditional medicine and its prominence in preventive and integral healthcare. The Ministry of AYUSH confirmed that the date has been chosen to honour the rich heritage of Ayurveda and promote its inclusion in the daily lives of individuals. Earlier, 'Ayurveda Day' was celebrated on Dhanteras, prior to Diwali. But officials have now selected September 23, which is the birth anniversary of Maharishi Charaka. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Birthday Special: Quotes on Life, Faith and Wisdom by Indian Spiritual Guru.

Ayurveda Day to Be Celebrated on September 23 Every Year

