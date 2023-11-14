Bhai Dooj is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters, the essence of familial love and protection takes center stage. Occurring on the final day of Diwali, sisters perform aarti, praying for their brothers' well-being. In return, brothers offer heartfelt gifts and vow to safeguard their sisters. This heartwarming tradition cements the sibling bond. Beyond the emotional moments, Bhai Dooj is also an opportunity to don exquisite ethnic wear. To inspire your festive look, here are the top 5 celebrity-inspired ethnic outfit ideas for Bhai Dooj 2023 – the perfect blend of tradition and style. When Is Bhai Dooj 2023? Know Date, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Bond Between Brothers and Sisters.

See Celeb Inspired Outfit Ideas for Bhai Dooj 2023:

Sara Ali Khan's Soft Pink Sharara Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Suhana Khan's Nude Embellished Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Soha Ali Khan's Exquisite Lehenga Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Sonam Kapoor's Beige and Pink Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Sharara with Sheer Dupatta Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nykaa Fashion (@nykaafashion)

