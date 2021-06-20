Indian-born Ed-Tech start-up Bada Business, known to offer the most affordable entrepreneurship training programs in the world, is conducting a free webinar, called ‘Business Yoga with Bhagavad Gita’, for the youth from across the world, on June 20, Sunday, from 12 PM – 2 PM, in association with ISKCON. Coinciding with the occasion of the 125th Birth Anniversary of A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Srila Prabhupada, Founder ISKCON.

