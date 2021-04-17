The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri 2021 is underway, and on the nine days, people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. On the fifth day, Goddess Skandmata is worshipped. Devotees offer milk, flowers, and fruits to the idol and seek her blessings. To make the day even more religious, you can attend the live streaming of Vaishno Devi aarti from home. The Navaratri 2021 Day 5 Vaishno Devi Aarti will be live-streamed on YouTube for devotees to worship Goddess Skandmata.

If You Missed Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 5 Aarti, Here's the Video

