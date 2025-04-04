Chaitra Navratri is one of India's most significant and widely celebrated festivals, marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year. This nine-day festival is observed with great devotion and enthusiasm by millions of people across the country. Chaitra Navratri, observed during the bright half of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunar calendar, honours the divine feminine energy in the form of Goddess Durga, worshipped through her nine forms or ‘Navadurga’. Each day of the festival is dedicated to a different manifestation of the Goddess, symbolising various virtues such as strength, wisdom, courage and protection. Among the nine forms, Maa Kalaratri, the sixth incarnation of Goddess Durga, holds a special place due to her powerful and fierce nature, symbolising the destruction of darkness and the eradication of evil. What To Eat During Chaitra Navratri 2025 Vrat? Delicious Vrat-Friendly Recipes To Try During Nine-Day Hindu Festival.

Chaitra Navratri Wishes

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chaitra Navratri Wishes

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chaitra Navratri Wishes

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chaitra Navratri Wishes

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chaitra Navratri Wishes

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)