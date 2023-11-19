The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will take part in a special Christmas carol service 2023 to “say a big thank-you” to early years workers around the country. The special Christmas carol service will be held on Friday, December 8. This year, the service will be a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK and a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings. In the photograph that accompanied the announcement of the Christmas service, Kate is seen smiling next to a Christmas tree. Christmas 2022 Date and Significance: Why Xmas is Celebrated on December 25? Know Everything About This Winter Festival.

Christmas Carol Service 2023

